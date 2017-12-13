Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

How Come Those Plastic Cake Containers Make It So Hard To Discreetly Grab Your 3rd Piece?

We've all been there, but that doesn't make it any less embarassing

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a nice piece of cake or three every once in a while–but we’ve alllllll been through the struggle of trying to grab that cake without sending notice to everyone in the neighborhood. Whether it’s 1pm or 2am, sometimes you just gotta reach into the fridge and confidently enjoy that next piece…that still doesn’t mean you want everyone in the family to know that’s what you’re doing. We’ve all been there: you reach into the fridge and take out the cake ever so slightly, try to delicately take off the top of the container, and well, there really is not delicate way to take the top off. The crinkle of that thick plastic is the shot heard ’round the world.

It’s important to remember that you’re not alone in the fight against plastic cake containers. This tweet that started circulating twitter talking about all of the hardships caused by these devilish things is way too relatable.

Once people joined in talking about their experiences getting cake from these things, it was like one big happy family. Join in on laughing at these way-too-familiar scenarios, and if you’ve never experienced any of these…you just might not like cake that much.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading How Come Those Plastic Cake Containers Make It So Hard To Discreetly Grab Your 3rd Piece?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos