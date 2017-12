Via | HipHopDX

Jeezy is bothered by the proliferation of opioids in society, specifically within in Hip Hop. In a new interview with Mass Appeal, the Snowman was critical of rappers glorifying the dangerous drugs.

“I got a family member that’s a nurse,” Jeezy said around the 5:30 mark of the video below. “Just to hear the stories … she might call me, I’m like, ‘You good?’ [She says] ‘Aw man, we had five kids come in overdosed on this and that. I’m just like, what the fuck? You know what I’m saying? Percocet … I was just like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy. In one day, five kids come and die?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, one 13-year-old.’ That’s crazy to me. But they listening to the music.”

The trap rap pioneer explained that he was fine with Hip Hop artists using opioids but had an issue with it being a focal point of their music.

