Trump Reportedly Fired All Members Of HIV/AIDS Council

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trump Reportedly Fired All Members Of HIV/AIDS Council

The council was created in 1995.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Trump sure has his priorities together. He is hellbent on building a racist wall, but reportedly fired all 16 members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, also known as PACHA, on Wednesday. HIV/AIDS disproportionately affects the Black community and there are some cities in the nation where the HIV/AIDS rate is as high as a third world country.

Kay Hayes, the council’s executive director, told the Huffington Post, “Current members of Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) received a letter informing them that the Administration was terminating their appointments on Dec. 27, 2017. They were also thanked for their leadership, dedication and commitment to the effort. Changing the makeup of federal advisory committee members is a common occurrence during Administration changes.” Six members of the council resigned in June, saying, “Trump doesn’t care about HIV. ”

The council, which was created in 1995, was fired with no explanation, which is especially offensive considering Trump signed an executive order in September to renew PACHA. Sadly, ending PACHA might be only the beginning. The White House reportedly proposed $800 million cut to HIV/AIDS efforts.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

22 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos