To The Left! Former Sheriff David Clarke Just Got Canceled By Twitter

Photo by

National
Home > National

To The Left! Former Sheriff David Clarke Just Got Canceled By Twitter

Now we can all tweet in peace.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

If Trump’s shenanigans already exhausted you this morning, here is some good news, one of his minions  just got shut down.

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is one of the crazies on Twitter. At least once a week, he tweets something offensive, disturbing or downright bizarre.  Last week, he wrongly ranted about the press, claiming an unnamed news outlet said he was being investigated by the FBI — then he tweeted he wanted the media to “taste their own blood.”

Now, Twitter has had enough. According to CNN, Clarke has been temporarily blocked by Twitter due to complaints from users about the above tweet. One of the users who complained about the  angry sheriff shared the email that confirmed him getting temporarily canceled. “We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter Rules: https://support.twitter.com/articles/18311. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked.”

We are sure the 61-year-old Clarke is delirious about not having the ability to spit out his hateful rants. This is the same man who rejoiced when cops were acquitted in the Freddie Gray case, which is extremely troubling considering, under his management at the Milwaukee County Jail, an inmate died of dehydration after going a week without water. Thank God he David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

SOURCE:  CNN

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About Ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Sheriff David Clarke Calls Latest Acquittal In Freddie Gray Case Good News, RNC Erupts In Cheers

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos