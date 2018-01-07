The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New Offset Cheating Rumors

The devil is busy today. After celebrating the release of her video collaboration with Bruno Mars, Cardi B is having to deal with rumors her fiance Offset recently cheated on her. Blurry video footage shows a man who possibly resembles the Migos rapper in a sexual act with a woman.
It didn’t take long for fans to flock to Twitter to see the leaked footage and react to Offset’s alleged infidelity. In case you missed it, Offset was exposed days before the new year when cellphone video of him with another woman was leaked from his hacked iCloud account.
What do you think Cardi should do?
