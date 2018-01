DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Is A Proven Idiot

Your browser does not support iframes.

The new book by Michael Wolff Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House has created a firestorm with the information that it provides to the public about Donald Trump and his administration. DL believes that it not only tells us what we already know about Trump but it tells us more about the people who voted for him.

