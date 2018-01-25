Alabama Teacher Tells Student To ‘Turn N-Word Tunes Off’ Over Tupac’s ‘Dear Mama’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Alabama Teacher Tells Student To ‘Turn N-Word Tunes Off’ Over Tupac’s ‘Dear Mama’

The teacher was only placed on administrative leave with pay.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Racism reared its ugly head at an Alabama high school recently. A White teacher actually told a Black student to “turn the N-word tunes off,” referring to Tupac‘s “Dear Mama” song that the child was playing in class at a school in Hoover, a Birmingham suburb, on Friday.

Students are typically allowed to play music during teacher Teddie Butcher‘s food and nutrition class, Shenita Morrow, parent of the female student and senior who was hatefully reprimanded for the song at Hoover High School, said. Butcher confessed to using the slur, Hoover school superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy confirmed to Alabama Local News. The school is investigating the incident.

The teacher was only placed on paid administrative leave, with several folks outraged over the incident amid a school system segregation battle going on in Alabama. Butcher still has her job, raising the question of how a teacher who openly said the N-word in front of students could not have been immediately fired.

Though Butcher believed there was foul language in the “Dear Mama” version played in class, Morrow disputed that claim. The lyrics contained no profanity, she said.

Butcher was “referring to the song when she used the racial slur,” Morrow said. However, there’s a bigger issue with what the teacher said to the students. The real problem is the “comfort level” that Butcher had in saying that word publicly, pointing to a harmful pattern that has played out in race relations between Whites and Blacks for centuries.

Morrow’s daughter told Butcher just how hurt she was over Butcher having said the slur to her, the parent said.

“After meeting with [Butcher], it’s just baffling to me how someone does not understand the severity of the weight of that word,” Morrow said.

With the outrage directed at Butcher, she “apologized” to the class on Monday, school officials confirmed. A video of the incident had also circulated on Snapchat. Murphy also met with students involved in the incident, Alabama’s News Leader reported.

SOURCE: Alabama Local News, Alabama’s News Leader

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Arrested For ‘Over-Obeying’ in Tulsa: ‘No Matter What I Did, I Was Going To Lose’

Cop Caught Lying After Video Shows Him Body-Slamming 17-Year-Old Girl

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos