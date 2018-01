GRAMMY AWARDS: Preview Of Music’s Biggest Night

We’re a little over 48 hours away from the kick-off of 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z leads the pack with eight nods including biggies Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Album. Kendrick Lamar follows with seven nods, Bruno Mars has six. And then there’s SZA — the most Grammy-nominated woman of the year with five nominations, tied with male artists Khalid and Childish Gambino.

There will also be plenty of musical performances on Music’s Biggest Night, including Childish Gambino, SZA and Kendrick Lamar. We also know DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller will perform “Wild Thoughts” and Bruno Mars and Cardi B will bring “Finesse” to the stage.

Presenters include Dave Chappelle, Victor Cruz, Eve, John Legend and more.

The Grammys air live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

Talk About It:

James Corden is this year’s host.

is this year’s host. We’re just watching to see Rihanna’s reactions.

Will Jay-Z even show up?

Cardi B equals ratings.

