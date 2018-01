DMX: A Homecoming Of Sorts

DMX is headed to his home away from home — prison.

X, who’s been out on bail in his tax evasion case, was taken into custody in New York this morning (Tuesday) after failing a drug test. He tested positive for opiates, cocaine and oxycodone, and the judge in the case deemed him a flight risk.

He was supposed to be in a rehab program while out on bail. (TMZ)

Fasho THoughts:

Authorities grew suspicious after seeing video of him last week in an airport bar in St. Louis preaching and throwing down shots.

X has needed help for at least a decade. Nothing seems to take. Sad.

And now he has no way to pay back Uncle Sam if he is found guilty of tax evasion. Can’t perform if you’re in jail.

