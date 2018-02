Idris Elba Proposed to Miss Vancouver Sabrina Dhowre! (Video)

45-year-old Idris Elba surprised everyone this weekend when he proposal to 29-year-old model Sabrina Dhowre Saturday morning on stage at a screening of his latest film Yardie at East London’s Rio cinema.

After being married twice Elba made it clear that marriage wasn’t his calling. Guess his calling has changed after dating Miss Vancouver in 2014 for less than a year.

I’ll keep you posted on the wedding arrangements.

