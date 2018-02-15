Features
Home > Features

Do You Remember When Ro James Serenaded A Fan While Singing ‘Permission’ [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s Valentine’s Day and we can’t help but remember this moment by Ro James, when he serenaded a lucky fan at WTLC’s All White Party back in September.

Check out exclusive photos from that special night below and click here to take a look at Ro James exclusive meet & greet pictures.

End of Summer White Party w/ Ro James

End of Summer All-White Party w/ Ro James [PHOTOS]

68 photos Launch gallery

End of Summer All-White Party w/ Ro James [PHOTOS]

Continue reading End of Summer All-White Party w/ Ro James [PHOTOS]

End of Summer All-White Party w/ Ro James [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos