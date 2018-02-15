Do You Remember When Ro James Serenaded A Fan While Singing ‘Permission’ [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s Valentine’s Day and we can’t help but remember this moment by Ro James, when he serenaded a lucky fan at WTLC’s All White Party back in September.
Check out exclusive photos from that special night below and click here to take a look at Ro James exclusive meet & greet pictures.
End of Summer All-White Party w/ Ro James [PHOTOS]
68 photos Launch gallery
End of Summer All-White Party w/ Ro James [PHOTOS]
1. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 1 of 68
2. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 2 of 68
3. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 3 of 68
4. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 4 of 68
5. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 5 of 68
6. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 6 of 68
7. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 7 of 68
8. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 8 of 68
9. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 9 of 68
10. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 10 of 68
11. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 11 of 68
12. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 12 of 68
13. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 13 of 68
14. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 14 of 68
15. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 15 of 68
16. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 16 of 68
17. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 17 of 68
18. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 18 of 68
19. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 19 of 68
20. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 20 of 68
21. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 21 of 68
22. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 22 of 68
23. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 23 of 68
24. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 24 of 68
25. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 25 of 68
26. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 26 of 68
27. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 27 of 68
28. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 28 of 68
29. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 29 of 68
30. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 30 of 68
31. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 31 of 68
32. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 32 of 68
33. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 33 of 68
34. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 34 of 68
35. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 35 of 68
36. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 36 of 68
37. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 37 of 68
38. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 38 of 68
39. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 39 of 68
40. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 40 of 68
41. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 41 of 68
42. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 42 of 68
43. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 43 of 68
44. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 44 of 68
45. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 45 of 68
46. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 46 of 68
47. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 47 of 68
48. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 48 of 68
49. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 49 of 68
50. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 50 of 68
51. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 51 of 68
52. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 52 of 68
53. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 53 of 68
54. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 54 of 68
55. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 55 of 68
56. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 56 of 68
57. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 57 of 68
58. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 58 of 68
59. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 59 of 68
60. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 60 of 68
61. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 61 of 68
62. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 62 of 68
63. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 63 of 68
64. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 64 of 68
65. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 65 of 68
66. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 66 of 68
67. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 67 of 68
68. End of Summer White Party w/ Ro JamesSource:WTLC/Hot 68 of 68
comments – Add Yours