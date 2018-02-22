The #MeToo Hits The NBA After A Bombshell Report About Sexual Allegations In Dallas

It looks like the #MeToo Movement has leaked over into the NBA, particularly with the Dallas Mavericks organization.

In the last 24 hours, Sports Illustrated released a mind-blowing expose, that described the various ways male Mavericks employees behaved inappropriately toward female co-workers, and why the female employees felt like they couldn’t say anything about it.

The main part of SI’s expose, follows conversations they had with current and former female employees, where they described the alleged culture of harassment and misogyny toward women by former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery. According to reports, he had been investigated by the team in 1998, after several female employees complained about his behavior.

Some thought his behavior would be handled differently, after Mark Cuban bought the team in 2000. However, according to SI, the behavior still continued after Cuban became the owner and throughout the organization until Ussery’s departure in 2015.

Plus, the SI expose also brings up the domestic assault cases against former Mavs.com writer Earl K. Sneed, that many people feel wasn’t handled correctly.

Check out ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, as she delivers a powerful monologue on the Dallas Mavericks’ alleged institutional failure, in the video below:

Multiple parties have responded to the Sports Illustrated investigation expose, including Mavs owner Mark Cuban and the NBA … click here to continue.

SOURCE: Sports Illustrated, ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3: