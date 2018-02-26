Feature Story
Quincy Jones Apologies For Spilling Everyone’s Tea

All six of Quincy's daughters hold family intervention for the jazz producer.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Quincy Jones is apologizing for telling other people’s secrets in some recent interviews.

Sometimes, you need to get your elders in check.

The jazz producer spilled several pots of tea during his recent chats with Vulture and GQ. He opened up about everything from Michael Jackson’s music to Richard Pryor’s trysts with Marlon Brando. He even revealed some secrets of his own love life!

Now that some time has passed since his headline-grabbing revelations, Quincy’s doing some serious damage control. The music genius realized he’d said entirely too much when he sat down with his daughters for a family intervention.

He issued a statement on Twitter, apologizing for his actions and revealed that he’s three years sober.

“I am an imperfect man & I’m not afraid to say it. And I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it,” he wrote, adding that he wanted his apology to be as public as his gossip. “I have already reached out to my friends privately, but when you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example.”

Quincy expressed that he was sorry to have upset his friends and thanked his fans for trying to reign him in at a time when he was not immediately concerned with the effects of his words.

“I am sorry to anyone whom my words offended, and I am especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me and those who aren’t,” he said. “Even though sometimes it’s difficult to receive criticism and discipline (especially publicly), I want you to know that I hear you. I hear ALL of you…& I thank you.”

Photos