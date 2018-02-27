Paramount Network Releases Official Trailer, ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’

The six-part docu-series is slated to premiere in July.

On the sixth anniversary of Trayvon Martin‘s untimely death, Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming docu-sereis, “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”

The project was made in conjunction with executive producers, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter and Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

The six-part non-scripted series will premiere on the cable network in July and is based on the book “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” penned by Fulton and Martin.

Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Nick Sandow, round out the other names listed as executive producers on the project.

Trayvon was 17-years-old when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood vigilante who pursued the teen even after he was told by local police to stand down. His killer was later acquitted of the second-degree murder charge in the name of self-defense and walks free to this day.

The Florida case gained national attention–delving into the complicated areas of race, class and criminal justice. Martin’s story spurred the formation of “Black Lives Matter,” prompting a mirror to be held to the face of systematic oppression and inequality.

