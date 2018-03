Congrats to Black Panther in the billionaires club

A big congratulations goes out to Marvel Studio’s hit super hero movie, Black Panther as it has been less than 30 days since the movie premier and it already hit the $1 Billion mark world-wide this weekend.

Black Panther is the 33rd movie in history to gross a billion world-wide and is projected to pass “The Dark Night” by the end of this weekend. If so, it will make Black Panther the 2nd highest grossing super hero movie of all time.

#WakandaForever

