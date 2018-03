MOBB DEEP: One Final Bow

We’ll never see Mobb Deep as a duo again, but we will be hearing one final release — according to surviving member Havoc, who says he is piecing together an album to honor his late partner, Prodigy.

Havoc told MSNBC‘s Ari Melber “The way I’m reflecting on it is I’m just trying to keep the legacy alive. We deserve that, and I’m actually currently working on the new album in conjunction with the family. It’ll be out there pretty soon, before the end of the year. Before the end of the year it’ll be out.”

Prodigy died last January in a Las Vegas hospital after falling ill with complications of sickle-cell anemia.

Fasho Thought:

If the family is involved, it seems like more than a money grab.

Sometimes releases like this pack a lot of emotional punch.

Please, PLEASE, don’t try touring with a hologram Prodigy.

