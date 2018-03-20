Texas Cop Who Killed A Black Man In Front Of His Children Indicted For Lying

Texas Cop Who Killed A Black Man In Front Of His Children Indicted For Lying

The cop still has his job.

Posted 4 hours ago
A Texas cop has a history of racism, and it took murdering and beating Black men for investigators to finally indict him.

In 2011, Jon Preston Romer Jr. stopped 32-year-old Charal Thomas as he was driving. Romer claimed Thomas rolled up his car window and trapped the cop’s arm, making him fear “for his life.” With Thomas’ three young children in the back seat, Romer shot and killed Thomas. Romer was never indicted.

Then-chief Jeff Halstead even defended Romer, saying, “It’s easy to stand on the outside of police work and point a finger of either racism or something inappropriate. We have the hardest job in the nation.” See a video about the shooting below:

Fast-forward to five years later, Romer is accused of beating a 21-year-old Black man. DallasNews.com reports, “Romer encountered Henry Newson at Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth on Nov. 5, 2016. According to the indictments, Romer — who was working an off-duty security job at the hospital — punched, choked and pushed Newson during the incident.” Newson, 21, was reportedly arrested on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, but all charges were dropped.

However, DallasNews.com reported, “Romer later lied when he told investigators in 2017 that the use of force had been approved, the indictments say, and then he lied under oath last month when he said he told Newson he was under arrest before hitting him.”  He was “indicted last week on charges of official oppression, making a false report to a peace officer and aggravated perjury. He was booked into the Tarrant County jail and released Thursday after posting bond.”

Here is the worst part. According to KXAS-TV (NBC5), he is still a police officer and on “restricted” duty. Even when a cop is indicted and proven to be guilty,  there is no justice. Make America great again!

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

