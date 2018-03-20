Wendy Williams Opens Up About Battling Graves’ Disease [VIDEO]

Photo by

National
Home > National

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Battling Graves’ Disease [VIDEO]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Wendy Williams is returning to ‘The Wendy Williams’ show this morning, but first sat down with Good Morning America to discuss her battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

via People:

In an exclusive clip from GMA‘s interview, which will air in full on Monday, Williams explained how women have an “unfortunate” tendency of taking care of everybody around them before they take the time to look after themselves.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams told GMA‘s Amy Robach.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat,” she continued, adding that “I’m not doing that anymore.”

“Wendy first,” she remarked.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Wendy Williams Opens Up About Battling Graves’ Disease [VIDEO]

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos