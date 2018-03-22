Feature Story
How to Get The Plug on Beyonce and JayZ Pre-Sale Tickets

Why Wait for General Public Tickets to Go On Sale When You Can Get Pre-Sale Tickets?

Written By: Nia Noelle

On the Run Columbus - ON SALE

Early this week Beyonce and Jay Z announced additional dates for the highly sought out On The Run II Tour.

Live Nation has added three dates to the highly sought after tour including Columbus Ohio (August 16th), Columbia South Carolina (August 21st) and Seattle Washington (October 4th).  Second dates have been added to Washington DC, East Rutherford New Jersey, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.  The tour includes 15 cities in UK and Europe and a total of 24 cities in North America.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and general public tickets go on sale March 26th.  But how do you get your hands on pre-sale tickets?  There are two different ways for you to purchase pre-sale tickets.

  1. Subscribe to Tidal music.  Beyonce and Jay Z automatically show extra love to Tidal subscribers and they should since you are giving them money monthy for the service
  2. Join the Beyhive mailing list.  On Beyonce’s site you can join the Beyhive e-list to get advance access to news, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more.  After you do this check your email for a special code that you can use for up to four pre-sale tickets.  If you are a true Beyonce fans the e-list will have multiple benefits in the long run.

Photos