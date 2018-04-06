FASHO FRIDAY FEEL GOOD STORY: PIZZA AND HERO DELIVERY IN THE TRI-STATE

A pizza deliveryman in Kentucky brought a hot, fresh pizza to a home in just minutes — and he showed up right at the perfect time.

It turns out that pizza was the least important thing 26-year-old Ralph Letner brought with him. It was his bravery that really came in handy. Just as Ralph arrived at the delivery address, he noticed a home inside a trailer park was on fire and he rushed over to help.

A woman outside the mobile home told him the owner was inside refusing to leave, so Ralph crawled in on his hands and knees and not only rescued the man, but also helped put out the fire and saved the home.

Ralph said, “I just felt like God placed me there for a reason because the way I was raised is to help people in all situations. And sometimes it can mean having to put your life on the line to help keep someone safe, and that’s what I did.” (People)

