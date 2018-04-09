Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio 3rd in the Nation for Dog Bite Insurance Claims

Written By: Divine Martino

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Two Golden Retriever Dogs Outdoors in Fall

Source: Purple Collar Pet Photography / Getty

The state of Ohio has come in 3rd, behind Illinois and California, when it comes to dog bite claims. According to State Farm Insurance, there were 226 dog bite claims in 2017 in Ohio alone. The came up to about $5 million in injury claims.

The wet hairstyle

Source: Elena Pejchinova / Getty

There were approximately 3,600 dog related injury claims across the nation last year and that resulted in $132 million in insurance pay out.

According to NBC4i.com, here are some tips to keep people safe from dog bites.

  1. Learn canine body language. Too often people misunderstand or miss signals that a dog is uncomfortable. For example, a dog that yawns might not necessarily be tired. Yawning can also be a sign of stress.
  2. Give dogs space. Dogs can feel threatened when strange people touch them, so take pressure off by giving them the choice to come into your space first to say hello.
  3. Be humane. Dogs that are raised and trained humanely are more confident and less likely to bite than dogs that are trained using punitive methods or equipment designed to intimidate and cause pain.

 

National Dog Day

16 photos Launch gallery

National Dog Day

Continue reading National Dog Day

National Dog Day

In honor of National Dog Day coming up, here are some celebrities with furry buddies!

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos