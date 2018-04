Russ Parr: When Your Ex-Boyfriend Falls Through Your Ceiling

Breaking up is never easy, especially when you still have feelings for that person. Even so, people go through the motions and get over it somehow. Russ and the team discuss the story of a women’s ex-boyfriend falling through her attic after he fell through the ceiling. Alfreda tells a few tales from her experience with crazy ex-boyfriends.

