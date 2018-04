MEEK MILL: Not Coming Home Monday

Don’t believe the hype — Meek Mill isn’t coming home just yet.

The MMG rapper’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, shot down rumors that his client would be released this Monday. He told the Philly Voice, “As far as I know, there is no truth to those reports.” He says the upcoming meeting is nothing more than a “status conference” with Judge Genece Brinkley.

Over the past week, Meek received visits from the mayor of Philadelphia and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Fasho Thoughts:

The mayor, governor and district attorney all support Meek’s release on bail. So what’s the hold-up?

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

We’d be pretty surprised if this “status conference” resulted in Meek’s immediate release on bail.

Maybe Meek’s lawyer should play his music in court like DMX‘s did.

