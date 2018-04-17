Features
Beef Squashed? Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk Face-To-Face Following Their IG Conflict

They lay it all out on the table.

Posted 3 hours ago
Run the Jewels.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

If you didn’t know, Killer Mike and  TV host Joy Reid were letting shots fly on social media last week when Mike creeped into Joy’s IG comments for a pic she posted.

Joy captioned one of her glamorous photos “H&M” and Mike thought she was referring to the clothing store that controversially put a Black boy in a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” shirt. Mike came after Joy, calling her hypocritical for critiquing his NRA interview when she was repping a controversial company.

However, with the acronym “H&M,” Joy was actually praising her “hair and makeup” team and not the store H&M. She made time to fully collect Mike and she schooled him on the powers of the glam squad.

 

Now that the dust has settled, the two have decided to talk face-to-face about the embarrassing incident. Mike stopped by Joy’s MSNBC show and he not only talked “H&M,” but he also further explained his controversial interview with the NRA.

Peep the chat for yourself below and let us know if Killer Mike has brought you on his side, or nah.

 

Photos