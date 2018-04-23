Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In & Things Got Intense.

What do you think?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Low Section Of Man Standing On Sand

Source: Ashish Tiwari / EyeEm / Getty

Summer is slowly approaching, in a turtle-like manner, but still warm weather is on its way. Allegedly.

With warm weather comes more drinks, brighter smiles, good tans, and of course a lot less clothes. However, there is one article of clothing many people seem to agree should not come off, regardless of how hot it gets outside. According to a ton of people currently chatting on Twitter, men should keep their socks on and not show their toes in flip flops. Do you agree?

Hit the flip to see what people had to say about male feet. But before you go, remember Jay Z rapped on his song “On To The Next One:” “Yeah I got on flip flops, white Louie boat shoes/Y’all should grow the fuck up, c’mere let me coach you.” This, of course, was after Cam’ron dissed him on “You Gotta Love It,” shouting on the track “Open toe sandals with chancletas with jeans on…how is the ‘king of New York’ rockin sandals with jeans and he 42 years old?”

Petty much?

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In & Things Got Intense.

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now