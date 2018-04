Pretty Lou From Lost Boyz Gives A Tease Of The New ‘Unsung’ Episode

Lost Boyz the legendary Hip Hop is known for its beats and hot lyrics of the 90’s. The group was viral with their music and even released back to back gold albums.

Unsung on VH1 is featuring the Lost Boyz and fans can’t wait to find out more about this group.

“I think people are going to see us in a different life. Back then we were young loud,” explained Pretty Lou. ” You’re going to see us more like the people we are now. Just breaking it down and people seeing us for who we are.”

Pretty Lou is especially excited to see what his daughter’s reaction to the Unsung episode will be.

“What I’m so excited about is my daughter. I’ve got a 5-year-old and she’s never seen me in that light before. But she’s going to get to see her daddy on t.v,” expressed Pretty Lou.

Catch their Unsung episode on VH1 April 22 at 9/8 central.

