LAS VEGAS BANNING GAMBLERS IF THEY’RE STONED

As you may know, smoking marijuana is legal in Nevada.

But because Las Vegas is unique, casino officials there are dealing with some unique issues when it comes to gamblers who are stoned.

The state’s Gaming Commission now has laws in place to prevent casinos from allowing “visibly intoxicated” marijuana users to place bets and consume alcohol while on the casino floor.

With that in mind, you might want to make sure to stay cool and pack eye drops next time you visit Sin City. (Forbes)

Also On 100.3: