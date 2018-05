The Human Being Of The Week Is Kameron Grigsby

Kameron Grigsby, 17, is the Human Being Of The Week for finding $1500 in the parking lot at the store he works at and turning it into his store manager. He credits his coach with teaching him to always do the right thing. Grigsby is now being recognized for his honesty.

