Police Found Illegal Weapons And Drugs In Search Warrant In Whitehall

A 25-year-old Whitehall man was arrested after a search warrant found weapons and illegal drugs.

Police confiscated 15 guns, 1,198 grams of marijuana, and an as yet undetermined amount of both psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy pills. The man Jacob Lawrence is suspected of selling illegal drugs and guns in the area.

“This arrest shows the correlation between drugs, drug trafficking, and violence,” Whitehall Deputy Chief of Police Dan Kelso said. “Because of his prior criminal history, this drug dealer is not even allowed to possess one gun, let alone 15. Taking dangerous individuals like this off our streets makes for a safer Whitehall and a safer society for all of us.”

If you have any information to illegal activity in your neighborhood call (614-237-6333) and selecting the tip line option.

Source: 10TV