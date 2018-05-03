Police Found Illegal Weapons And Drugs In Search Warrant In Whitehall

A 25-year-old Whitehall man was arrested after a search warrant found weapons and illegal drugs.
Police confiscated 15 guns, 1,198 grams of marijuana, and an as yet undetermined amount of both psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy pills. The man Jacob Lawrence is suspected of selling illegal drugs and guns in the area.
“This arrest shows the correlation between drugs, drug trafficking, and violence,” Whitehall Deputy Chief of Police Dan Kelso said. “Because of his prior criminal history, this drug dealer is not even allowed to possess one gun, let alone 15. Taking dangerous individuals like this off our streets makes for a safer Whitehall and a safer society for all of us.”
If you have any information to illegal activity in your neighborhood call (614-237-6333) and selecting the tip line option.
Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
1. EminemSource:AP 1 of 14
2. Lamar OdomSource:AP 2 of 14
3. Chris BrownSource:YouTube Screenshot 3 of 14
4. Amy Winehouse4 of 14
5. Heath LedgerSource:AP 5 of 14
6. Jimi Hendrix6 of 14
7. Michael Jackson7 of 14
8. DMXSource:PR Photos 8 of 14
9. Richard PryorSource:AP 9 of 14
10. Rick James10 of 14
11. Columbus ShortSource:Columbus' Twitter 11 of 14
12. Whitney Houston12 of 14
13. Lindsay LohanSource:PR Photos 13 of 14
14. Charlie SheenSource:PR Photos 14 of 14
Source: 10TV