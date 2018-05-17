RACISM: New York Lawyer’s Racist Rant Caught On Video

Another racist rant was captured on video Tuesday and has gone viral. This time it involves an attorney at a New York cafe.

The angry customer, whom the New York Daily News has identified as attorney Aaron Schlossberg, became upset that workers at the cafe were speaking Spanish and then went into a tirade suggesting that they were in the U.S. illegally and even threatened to call immigration authorities on them and have them deported. He’s heard telling the manager, “Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English.” He added that they “live off my money. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do is speak English.”

New York Mayer Bill de Blasio reacted to the video and tweeted, “the 8.6 million people who call this city home speak more than 200 languages — they’re all New Yorkers and they’re all welcome here.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Why don’t racists ever realize that they’re being videotaped?

And this guy is a lawyer?

It’ll be interesting to hear what his law firm has to say about this.

This is the second time in a week that a racist rant was caught on video. Just a few days ago, this video was captured at a coffee shop in California.

