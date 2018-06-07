Feature Story
Here’s Where the 7 Marijuana Dispensaries Will Be in The Cincinnati Area

Medical Marijuana is About to Become Legal in Ohio Come September and Preparations for Dispensaries Are in Full Force

The Ohio statewide deadline to open and be operational is September 8th.  Leaving only months to get everything in order.  Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy unanimously approved licenses for 7 are dispensaries in the Cincinnati area.

56 dispensaries will open in Ohio in September and the 7 in the Cincinnati area were announced this week.  Reverand Damon Lynch III is opening one of the area dispensaries in Hartwell.  Some area residents are excited about the economic boost it is predicted to bring to the area, other’s do not think that marijuana should be legal in our state.

According to WCPO the following are the 7 dispensaries opening in our metro area.

Care Med Associates, LLC

5149 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati

Green RX, LLC

8420 Vine St., Cincinnati

Pharmacann Ohio, LLC

5445 Ridge Road, Columbia Township

127 OH, LLC

Village of Seven Mile

CannAscend Alternative, LLC

300 N. Main Street, Monroe

Therapeutic Healing Care II, LLC

1525 Glenntown Dr., Suite B, Lebanon

Debbie’s Dispensary Ohio 4, LLC

1088 N. High Street, Hillsboro

Here’s Where the 7 Marijuana Dispensaries Will Be in The Cincinnati Area was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Photos
