CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News Well That Honey Smacks Have Been Recalled

If anyone loved Honey Smacks, it was Boosie

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kings Of The Streets Tour with Lil' Boosie And Plies

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

This is absolutely hilarious, in a really heartbreaking way…

Boosie Badazz is in utter disbelief over the recent recall of Honey Smacks cereal.

Only a few days after it was announced that the beloved cereal was linked to approximately 73 salmonella outbreaks in over 30 states, the rapper took to social media to demand further proof of this reported blasphemy.

IS THIS TRUE 🤷🏽‍♂️ #honeysmacks 😡😡

A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on

Looking truly heartbroken, Boosie speaks to his fans on IG: “I just got home and my kids told me some s**t about Honey Smacks are no longer available. I don’t if this true, but I’m pissed. I need proof…They say it’s full of salmonella, they were sayin’ something—well I’m full of salmonella!”

He continues on, pleading for help in this desperate time, saying, “I need proof, man. F**K that. They just can’t take them off the market. I need proof. Somebody DM proof. The scientists, somebody, DM me some proof.”

Boosie’s big time love for Honey Smacks has been very well documented over the years, and there are multiple videos posted both by the rapper himself and fans of him doing nothing more than enjoying the cereal. Here’s one from more than two years ago…

All these Cinnamon Toast Crunch eating ass fools be hatin on my Honey Smacks‼️

A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on

 

It was reported last week that Kellogg’s recalled Honey Smacks boxes with a “best if used by” date range from June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019. Following that, the FDA advised consumers to throw away all Honey Smacks cereal regardless of their expiration dates.

Boosie is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News Well That Honey Smacks Have Been Recalled was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News Well That Honey Smacks Have Been Recalled

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close