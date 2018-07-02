Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Gets Remixed

One of the highlights of Drake‘s Scorpion album is his track “8 Out of 10” where he addresses all the haters…(let’s be real…he’s talking to Pusha T and Kanye West).

With lines like “The only deadbeats is whatever beats I been rappin’ to” and “Kiss my son on the forehead, then kiss your ass goodbye,” Drake is clearly addressing talk of him being a bad father — talk started by Pusha T‘s infamous “The Story of Adidon” diss.

The climax of “8 Out of 10” happens at the end, however, when Drake uses an old 2017 clip of Plies for a final statement.

Plies addresses his haters (and Drake’s haters inadvertently), saying “you mad” and “I can’t argue with you.”

Now, the always on point Suede The Remix God has remixed the clip…once again, doing it for the culture.

Check out the original Plies clip below, then swipe right in the post for the remix!

