One Nicki Minaj fan got an unexpected response from the head Barb when she dared to criticize her career.

Social media user @WannasWorld offered Minaj some unsolicited advice, calling the Queens native’s latest body of work, “silly sh*t.”

“You know how dope it would be if Nicki put out mature content? No silly sh*t. Just reflecting on past relationships, being a boss, hardships, etc. She’s touching 40 soon, a new direction is needed.”

We can probably guess with Nicki having millions of followers across social media that the rapper is inundated with these type of critiques on a daily basis. But for some reason, this comment hit a nerve.

Nicki went on a tirade against @Wannasworld, calling her “ugly” and “jealous.”

Wanna, who is reportedly a former intern of music entrepreneur Karen Civil, denounced the response saying, “I can’t and won’t respect someone who uses their HUGE platform to insult someone personally over a musical opinion.”

Nicki Meanaj Goes Off On Fan Who Offered Some Musical Advice: “Eat A D*ck You Hating A** Hoe” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

