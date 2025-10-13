Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour & 27 Years of Sisterhood
Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour and 27 Years of Sisterhood
Don Juan Fasho hopped on the phone with R&B icons Brandy and Monica ahead of their The Boy Is Mine Tour… and yes, Cincinnati, we’re first on the list!
The legendary duo opened up about what inspired them to finally hit the road together, how their bond has evolved over the years, and what fans can expect when the tour kicks off October 16 at Heritage Bank Center.
The lineup also includes powerhouse ladies Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts on select dates.
Watch Don Juan Fasho’s full interview with Brandy and Monica below and grab your tickets to be part of history.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Donald Trump Admits He Doesn’t Believe He’s “Going to Heaven”
- Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour and 27 Years of Sisterhood
- ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive
- Mayoral Debate Rundown: Candidates Pureval & Bowman Discuss Safety, Housing and Trump Ties
- New Ohio Bill Would Let Pregnant Women Use Accessible Parking Spaces
- CPS to Open Secure Sleep Lot for Homeless Families
- Alicia Keys Celebrates 20 Years of Iconic ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance
- Bengals Show Signs of Life Despite Tough Loss
- Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower
- ‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup
More from 100.3