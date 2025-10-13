Listen Live
Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour & 27 Years of Sisterhood

Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour and 27 Years of Sisterhood

Published on October 13, 2025

WOSL Brandy and Monica Thumbnail
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati


Don Juan Fasho hopped on the phone with R&B icons Brandy and Monica ahead of their The Boy Is Mine Tour… and yes, Cincinnati, we’re first on the list!

The legendary duo opened up about what inspired them to finally hit the road together, how their bond has evolved over the years, and what fans can expect when the tour kicks off October 16 at Heritage Bank Center.

The lineup also includes powerhouse ladies Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts on select dates.

Watch Don Juan Fasho’s full interview with Brandy and Monica below and grab your tickets to be part of history.


