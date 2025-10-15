100.3: Your Brandy & Monica Station! Getting You Ready For History

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Cincinnati… it’s about to get REAL!

On Thursday, October 16th, 100.3 Cincy’s R&B is changing the game, we’re becoming 100.3: Your Brandy & Monica Station!

From 10 AM to 3 PM, it’s all the hits you love from the queens of R&B, Brandy and Monica, with the:

Monica & Brandy Double Play, that means two of their biggest songs, back-to-back, every hour!

Plus, your favorite DJ Sixth Sense is dropping a special Brandy and Monica mix at noon!

And we’re giving YOU a chance to win last-chance tickets to the Boy Is Mine Tour live at the Heritage Bank Center!



