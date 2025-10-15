Listen Live
Entertainment

100.3: Your Brandy & Monica Station! Getting You Ready For History

Published on October 15, 2025

100.3 Brandy and Monica Station
100.3 Brandy and Monica Station

Cincinnati… it’s about to get REAL! 

On Thursday, October 16th, 100.3 Cincy’s R&B is changing the game, we’re becoming 100.3: Your Brandy & Monica Station! 

WATCH: Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour and 27 Years of Sisterhood

From 10 AM to 3 PM, it’s all the hits you love from the queens of R&B, Brandy and Monica, with the:

  • Monica & Brandy Double Play, that means two of their biggest songs, back-to-back, every hour!  
  • Plus, your favorite DJ Sixth Sense is dropping a special Brandy and Monica mix at noon!

And we’re giving YOU a chance to win last-chance tickets to the Boy Is Mine Tour live at the Heritage Bank Center!

