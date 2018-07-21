CLOSE
National
Home > National

Minneapolis Community Helped 13-Year-Old After Complaints That He Opened A Hot Dog Stand

Some good news to warm your Saturday.

1 reads
Leave a comment

In an effort to raise money for school clothes, Jaequan Faulkner, 13, decided to open a hot dog stand outside of his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A local news story loved his entrepreneurial  efforts that they covered his stand. Unfortunately, Faulkner began receiving complaints from the Permit Pattys of the world that he didn’t have a permit. Faulkner was about to be shut down but his community in Minnesota pulled through for him.

See Also: PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

Daniel Huff, environmental health director for the department, told ABC News they wanted to treat the case in a similar way that they would handle a “kid selling lemonade.” However, because hot dogs are “riskier” from a health perspective, they wanted to get him a legal permit. “We wanted to be able to work with him,” Huff explained. “We wanted him to do it safely, according to the city code and the health code.”

Health inspectors in Minnesota pitched in to pay for a 10-day short term event permit, which costs $87, but  Jaequan’s Minneapolis community donated money so he can have a longer premit to sell the hot dogs. ABC News also reports, “The local police department has volunteered to sponsor Jaequan’s 10-day permit to operate his stand outside the precinct when his first permit has expired.”

The Minneapolis Urban League, a local civil rights organization, will sponsor Jaequan’s hot dog stand after “his permit at the police precinct expires, and a community church will sponsor him after that, keeping him in business for the rest of the summer.”

See some of the photos below:

This is what you call working together.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Oakland BBQ

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

88 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

Minneapolis Community Helped 13-Year-Old After Complaints That He Opened A Hot Dog Stand was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close