#WTFasho Poo-nishment

An Ohio judge with a reputation for handing down creative sentences has done it again — this time for a teenager who tipped over a porta-potty.

After 18-year-old Bayley Toth was found guilty of criminal mischief, Judge Michael Cicconetti asked the teen, “You like to screw around with crap? That’s what you’re gonna do for three days.” He continued, “You act like an animal, you’re going to take care of animals. You can go (to the Lake County Fair) with the horses and goats and cows and pigs and sheep and after the fair, you can shovel out their crap after the 4H leaves the pens.”

In addition to that task, Toth was ordered to spend a night in jail and walk behind the horses in the County Fair parade with a pooper-scooper. He’ll also have to perform 40 hours of community service. (FOX News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is a perfect punishment. Instead of throwing him in jail and costing the taxpayers money, he’ll learn a lesson and do something good for the community.
  • The punishment is a little harsh, don’t you think? He’s a kid and did something stupid. Give him a stern warning and tell him to never do it again.
  • Anything is better than jail.
  • Maybe this will lead to a job in custodial engineering.
Photos
