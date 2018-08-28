The Five Heartbeats is considered a classic movie. But have you ever really thought about the work that went into it?

Robert Townsend gives a behind the scenes account of what went into making the classic film in his new documentary, The Making Of The Five Heartbeats.

Townsend says that as an artist, “you do what you do,” and the documentary shows his “journey as an artist.”

DL points out that everything that Townsend has done has some sort of political marker, Townsend says that was on purpose. “I can’t just make people laugh,” he said, “I’ve got to make them think.” Similar to DL, he feels like he has to “drop some knowledge.”

Robert Townsend Tells His ‘Journey As An Artist’ In The Five Heartbeats Documentary was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

