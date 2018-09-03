CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So Good

Nate from the party Lyft gives Issa the motivation to make more power moves.

1 reads
Leave a comment
HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Tonight’s episode of Insecure potentially ushers in a new beginning for Issa. I say potentially because you know she be backsliding dinamug. Anyway, Issa took the property manager job so we start the episode with her in her new apartment. Daniel helps her move in, of course, but he’s old news. Molly stops by to help Issa get rid of some of her old junk, including some mixtapes that Lawrence made. Issa struggles getting rid of some of her junk, but again, Molly helps her push forward. That’s a metaphor for the literal and figurative growth that needs to happen.

via GIPHY

This is where the change starts to manifest. Issa runs into Nathan again while on her lunch break. Remember his foine self? We all knew he’d be back! Anyway, he startles Issa and causes her to drop her taco, which leads to the two of them killing some time as they wait for another round of food, Nate’s treat, of course. In other words, it’s a microdate! We learn that Nathan is a barber from Houston who is still cynical about LA, so this is a great opportunity for Issa to show him some things about her city. They engage in truth or dare and generally hit it off so well that Issa calls out sick for the rest of the day. Nate and Issa subsequently indulge in a game of truth or dare where they learn more about each other.

via GIPHY

They end up at Issa’s old home, in a now gentrified neighborhood and decide to skinny dip in the pool on a dare (they dare each other). Their time in the pool gets cut short when the owners figure out what’s up. They get away unscathed, head back to pick up the food they ordered and go back to Issa’s place, which is nearby anyway, to microwave it.

The chemistry is real. And you know they end up kissing. It doesn’t go any further than that though when Issa’s property manager job comes calling in the form of an obnoxious little boy requesting a favor for his mother.

In the end, Issa’s date with Nate inspires her to quit We Got Yall. This is the beginning of something fly…hopefully.

RELATED POSTS

‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Makes Moves To Move Out Of Daniel’s Place

‘Insecure’ Recap: Daniel Extends Issa’s Squatting Tour To His Bed

‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close