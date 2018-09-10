WTFasho A Shocking Awakening

Sometimes students need a little extra spark to motivate them.

An Ohio cop moonlighting at a high school was suspended without pay after using her Taser to wake up a sleeping student.

Officer Maryssa Boskoski was called to the classroom by a teacher whose multiple attempts to wake the student failed. She turned on her Taser and began sparking it near the boy’s head. The student was never touched by the Taser, but the sparks got his attention and woke him up. The police department placed Boskoski on unpaid leave. (The Smoking Gun)

Fasho Thoughts:

How hard was it to wake the kid up? Just take the cellphone out of his hand and the panic will wake him.

As horrible as it sounds, the Taser wasn’t ready to fire so the student was never in danger.

At least she didn’t cock her gun to wake him up.

That kid will never fall asleep in class again.

