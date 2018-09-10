Wyclef Jean Speaks On Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston & Innovative New Album

Entertainment
| 09.10.18
The legend Wyclef Jean stopped by to talk to the Angie Ange Morning Show last Friday about all things new with Wyclef, his take on the Lauryn Hill controversy, studio stories with Whitney Houston & Beyonce, his new album, “Wyclef Goes Back to School” and more…

In a very candid interview between Wyclef Jean with Angie Ange and DJ Money, Wyclef really opened up about his experiences in the music game. He began with what he is currently doing, and introduced his new artist Jazzy Amre. Wyclef discussed the importance of artist development, and how during his 20+ years of crafting hits he had a certain mindset behind what he was creating.

He talked about the time, Whitney Houston taught him that she is never flat or sharp, she just “bends” notes. He discussed giving Beyonce and Destiny’s Child their famed rap/sing style on “No, No, No (Part 2)” from inspiration he picked up while in Houston from other rappers. Wyclef also went deep into how despite Lauryn’s current reputation, when it is all said and done she will go down as a legend.

Watch the video above to hear more of the interview, and if you are a current college student, learn how you can possibly be on Wyclef’s next album!

