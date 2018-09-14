EMMYS: Preview

Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 nominations, while Westworld and Saturday Night Live each has 21 and The Handmaid’s Tale 20.

As for networks, Netflix dominated with a whopping 112, breaking HBO’s 17-year run — but don’t feel bad for the cable giant, which still came in second with 108.

Here are Vanity Fair‘s predictions:

DRAMA SERIES : The Handmaid’s Tale

: The Handmaid’s Tale LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA : Sterling K. Brown , This Is Us

: , This Is Us LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA : Elisabeth Moss , The Handmaid’s Tale

: , The Handmaid’s Tale SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA : Matt Smith , The Crown

: , The Crown SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA : Yvonne Strahovski , The Handmaid’s Tale

: , The Handmaid’s Tale COMEDY SERIES : Barry

: Barry LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY : Bill Hader , Barry

: , Barry LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY : Rachel Brosnahan , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY : Alec Baldwin , Saturday Night Live

: , Saturday Night Live SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY : Kate McKinnon , Saturday Night Live

: , Saturday Night Live LIMITED SERIES : The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE : Darren Criss , The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

: , The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE : Laura Dern , The Tale

: , The Tale SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE : Jeff Daniels , Godless

: , Godless SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE : Penélope Cruz , The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

: , The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story VARIETY TALK SERIES : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver VARIETY SKETCH SERIES : Saturday Night Live

: Saturday Night Live REALITY COMPETITION SERIES: The Voice

Nominees for the 70th annual Primetime Emmys:

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister