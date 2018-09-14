CLOSE
EMMYS: Preview

The 70th annual Primetime Emmys are set to air Monday on NBCwith Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting.

Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 nominations, while Westworld and Saturday Night Live each has 21 and The Handmaid’s Tale 20.

As for networks, Netflix dominated with a whopping 112, breaking HBO’s 17-year run — but don’t feel bad for the cable giant, which still came in second with 108.

Here are Vanity Fairs predictions:

  • DRAMA SERIESThe Handmaid’s Tale
  • LEAD ACTOR, DRAMASterling K. BrownThis Is Us
  • LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMAElisabeth MossThe Handmaid’s Tale
  • SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMAMatt SmithThe Crown
  • SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMAYvonne StrahovskiThe Handmaid’s Tale
  • COMEDY SERIESBarry
  • LEAD ACTOR, COMEDYBill HaderBarry
  • LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDYRachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDYAlec BaldwinSaturday Night Live
  • SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDYKate McKinnonSaturday Night Live
  • LIMITED SERIESThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIEDarren CrissThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIELaura DernThe Tale
  • SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIEJeff DanielsGodless
  • SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIEPenélope CruzThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • VARIETY TALK SERIESLast Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • VARIETY SKETCH SERIESSaturday Night Live
  • REALITY COMPETITION SERIESThe Voice

Nominees for the 70th annual Primetime Emmys:

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

The Americans

This Is Us

Westworld

