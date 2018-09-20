CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Waka Flocka Flame Sounds Off About Maroon 5 Reportedly Performing At The Super Bowl

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 3

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Waka Flocka is just one of a slew of celebrities who has voiced their opinions about the NFL within the past year. Between people being upset about Colin Kaepernick being black listed from the league to the NFL actually implementing the no kneel rule to for the anthem people are TIRED!

Reports surfaced that pop band Maroon 5 were rumored to be this years Super Bowl’s halftime act…and people weren’t feeling it. People took to social media to discuss how tone deaf the NFL’s pick was considering all that’s happened in the past two years. It tipped people over the edge especially because the Super Bowl is in Atlanta this year and there were several home town acts to choose from.

The Oh Let’s Do It rapper sounded off about the NFL’s decision and he said IT AIN’T RIGHT! Waka said there’s too many talented Atlanta artists to choose from to go with Maroon 5. The NFL has not confirmed if Maroon 5 is their actual half time act but typically when rumors speculate that’s usually their performer. Waka ultimately believes their decision says a lot about their tone deaf tendencies.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

 

Waka Flocka Flame Sounds Off About Maroon 5 Reportedly Performing At The Super Bowl was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close