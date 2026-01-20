UC Goes Viral After 3rd Place Landing in UDA Hip-Hop Championship

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

If you watched the Division IA Hip-Hop finals at UDA Nationals and then opened TikTok, you already know what time it is. The battle clips are everywhere and the comment sections are split.

UDA Nationals separates teams into Open, D1, and D1A. D1A is the top level: the big schools, the biggest programs, the highest expectations. Hip-Hop finals came down to three teams: UNLV, LSU, and Cincinnati.

UNLV won.

LSU took second.



Cincinnati finished third.

And that’s when the internet stepped in.

Almost immediately, UNLV and Cincinnati’s routines started circulating with fans and creators calling them the truest examples of hip-hop on the floor. Viewers pointed to technique, control, and how both teams sat in the music without forcing moments.

For a lot of people watching those routines felt rooted, less about gimmicks and more about the actual hip-hop execution.

LSU is thought to be the popular pick across social media largely because of their mashup-heavy music choice, which included a live version of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance. Crowd reaction played a role too, even as some critics argued the routine leaned more on the mix than on technique.

Cincinnati landing in third has stayed part of the conversation. From a Cincy standpoint, UC held their own in the most competitive division on the floor and didn’t look out of place against long-established power programs. A top-three finish in Division IA still signals where the program stands nationally.

What people are debating isn’t just placement, it’s what wins in collegiate hip-hop right now.

TikTok has turned into a running breakdown of eight counts, facials, musical choices, and battle energy. Dancers, non-dancers, and people who just stopped scrolling are all weighing in.

Whether you think LSU should’ve won, UNLV earned it, or Cincinnati deserved more love, one thing is clear: this Division IA Hip-Hop final struck a nerve.

And the algorithm isn’t letting it go.





