SHARK ATTACK: 13-Year-Old Bitten In San Diego

A shark attacked a 13-year-old boy who was diving for lobsters in shallow water at a San Diego beach on Saturday.

Other lobster divers heard the teen screaming and rushed to his aid. He had suffered a severe bite to his upper torso and was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite this latest shark attack and others like it this summer, experts insist that they are rare. In fact, the number of reported shark attacks in the U.S. this year is actually below average. There have been about 23 shark attacks reported  this year. On average, there are usually around 50. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Every time a shark attack occurs, we hear about how rare these attacks are.
  • 23 may be below average, but it’s still too many.
  • There are no shark attacks on land and that’s where I’m staying, thank you very much.
Don Juan Fasho

