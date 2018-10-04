CLOSE
BRETT KAVANAUGH: FBI Report Handed Over To Senate

The FBI’s report from its investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is now in the hands of the Senate.

The report will shed more light on the sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh as well as his conduct when he was a young man in high school and college. The FBI first turned the report over to the White House which then handed it off to the Senate. Democrats and Republicans will now have one day to review it before a procedural vote, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled for tomorrow. A final vote will likely take place on Saturday.

Democrats have argued that the report will be incomplete because the FBI did not interview many people connected to the allegations, including his accuser Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh himself. (NY Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There’s no way that the FBI could have done a thorough investigation in just a few days.
  • Kavanaugh has gone through several background checks over the years. The FBI has all the information it needs.
  • Tomorrow should be another explosive day in the Senate as Democrats will try again to delay the vote.
