CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

LIMO CRASH: 20 Killed In Upstate New York

6 reads
Leave a comment

A “horrific” limousine van crash left 20 people dead in upstate New York on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

According to New York State Police spokesman Christopher Fiore, the limo didn’t stop at an intersection and crashed into an SUV that was parked and unoccupied. All 18 people in the limo, including the driver, were killed, as well as two pedestrians, he added.

The vehicle was en route to a birthday celebration, according to an aunt of one of the victims in the limo. (USA Today)

Fasho THoughts:

  • At least initially, it wasn’t clear if the limo was speeding and if the passengers were wearing seat belts.
  • A witness said the crash “sounded like an explosion.”
  • The accident occurred in the town of Schoharie, located about 160 miles north of New York City with a population of 3,300 people.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

20 , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , killed , LIMO CRASH , new york , Upstate

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close