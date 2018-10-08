LIMO CRASH: 20 Killed In Upstate New York

A “horrific” limousine van crash left 20 people dead in upstate New York on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

According to New York State Police spokesman Christopher Fiore, the limo didn’t stop at an intersection and crashed into an SUV that was parked and unoccupied. All 18 people in the limo, including the driver, were killed, as well as two pedestrians, he added.

The vehicle was en route to a birthday celebration, according to an aunt of one of the victims in the limo. (USA Today)

At least initially, it wasn’t clear if the limo was speeding and if the passengers were wearing seat belts.

A witness said the crash “sounded like an explosion.”

The accident occurred in the town of Schoharie, located about 160 miles north of New York City with a population of 3,300 people.

