Oleebo calls The Hate U Give, “a powerful movie,” that accurately shows what Black people are dealing with today. In the film a teenage girl named Star is the only witness to the shooting of her unarmed friend my a white police officer. The film follows her struggle to decide weather or not she should publicly speak up. According to Oleebo this movie is a must see!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Hate U Give’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: