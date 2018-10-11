CLOSE
National
Home > National

First Lady Melania Trump Claims She’s The ‘Most Bullied Person’ in the Planet

0 reads
Leave a comment
Republican National Convention

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Turns out Melania Trump is just as prone to grandiose qualifiers as her husband. In an exclusive interview with ABC, the first lady called herself “the most bullied person in the world.” The MOST.

“One of them,” she later clarified. “If you really see what people are saying about me.”

I’m not saying people don’t take their fair share of swipes at Melania. Take this hilarious gardening meme for example. But perhaps dressing like a colonizer on a trip to Africawearing a bad jacket to meet migrant children separated from their parents, and insulting sexual assault survivors aren’t good moves for one looking to steer clear of online backlash and criticism.

Melania goes on to explain how her own experience inspired the anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign, which in theory is a promising idea. In reality, it’s horribly ironic, considering her husband is reckless with his Twitter fingers and mocks sexual assault survivors for his minions’ entertainment at pep rallies. “We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior,” Melania told ABC. Replace “children” with “Donald Trump” and I’m on board.

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of NICHOLAS KAMM and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

First Lady Melania Trump Claims She’s The ‘Most Bullied Person’ in the Planet was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close