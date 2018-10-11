Turns out Melania Trump is just as prone to grandiose qualifiers as her husband. In an exclusive interview with ABC, the first lady called herself “the most bullied person in the world.” The MOST.
“One of them,” she later clarified. “If you really see what people are saying about me.”
I’m not saying people don’t take their fair share of swipes at Melania. Take this hilarious gardening meme for example. But perhaps dressing like a colonizer on a trip to Africa, wearing a bad jacket to meet migrant children separated from their parents, and insulting sexual assault survivors aren’t good moves for one looking to steer clear of online backlash and criticism.
Melania goes on to explain how her own experience inspired the anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign, which in theory is a promising idea. In reality, it’s horribly ironic, considering her husband is reckless with his Twitter fingers and mocks sexual assault survivors for his minions’ entertainment at pep rallies. “We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior,” Melania told ABC. Replace “children” with “Donald Trump” and I’m on board.
READ MORE: Complex.com
Article Courtesy of Complex
First Picture Courtesy of NICHOLAS KAMM and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images
Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex
First Lady Melania Trump Claims She’s The ‘Most Bullied Person’ in the Planet was originally published on wzakcleveland.com