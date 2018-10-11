First Lady Melania Trump Claims She’s The ‘Most Bullied Person’ in the Planet

Turns out Melania Trump is just as prone to grandiose qualifiers as her husband. In an exclusive interview with ABC, the first lady called herself “the most bullied person in the world.” The MOST.

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump says her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies is personal. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she tells ABC. https://t.co/iiEv5Z3ijv pic.twitter.com/CWZ7g9by27 — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

“One of them,” she later clarified. “If you really see what people are saying about me.”

I’m not saying people don’t take their fair share of swipes at Melania. Take this hilarious gardening meme for example. But perhaps dressing like a colonizer on a trip to Africa, wearing a bad jacket to meet migrant children separated from their parents, and insulting sexual assault survivors aren’t good moves for one looking to steer clear of online backlash and criticism.

I personally think we aren't cyber bullying melania trump *enough* — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) October 11, 2018

Melania goes on to explain how her own experience inspired the anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign, which in theory is a promising idea. In reality, it’s horribly ironic, considering her husband is reckless with his Twitter fingers and mocks sexual assault survivors for his minions’ entertainment at pep rallies. “We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior,” Melania told ABC. Replace “children” with “Donald Trump” and I’m on board.

